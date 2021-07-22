Kenneth F. ‘Bud’ Wenk | Obituary

And they are dancing together again…

Kenneth Frederick “Bud” Wenk, 91, died July 11, 2021. Born Feb. 12, 1930, and raised a Lemay boy, he attended church and school at Gethsemane Lutheran Church of Lemay, graduated Hancock High School and later was employed more than 24 years at National Lead. His years growing up during the depression instilled in him many of the values and work ethic he carried throughout his life.

Bud, an honorable and proud patriot, serving as a sergeant in the Korean War, continued a lifetime of love for the military and the utmost respect for the American flag. He was a member and past president of Freedom Lodge #636 Masonic order – demonstrating dedication, leadership and brotherhood.

Always, always kind, gentle and considerate, concerned for others above himself – he generously opened his home and heart to family. You could count on Bud to be the life of the party, a real jokester – “ya gotta have a little fun in life.” Lover of all things lake-life and the very best ski boat driver around. He could build anything and fix everything. He was a real FORD man through and through, strong willed and determined. The amazing strength of this man will forever and always be respected.

The love he had for his beloved Patricia goes beyond measure. She fell for that good looking guy with the good looking car – a chartreuse Ford convertible with a rumble seat (And how could you not!) Life began for Bud in this moment…68 years of laughing, dancing, boating and loving. Reuniting on her birthday is the best gift ever and proof of their amazing love.

I was supposed to spend the rest of my life with you

And then I realized…you spent the rest of your life with me

I smile because I know you loved me till the day you went away

And will keep loving me…till the day we’re together again.

He has left huge boots to fill. May visions of the best jitterbug couple on the floor dance in our heads always.

It has been an honor and privilege for all to care for him on his journey to reunite him with the love of his life and fulfill his desire to be with his Lord.

He was a supportive and encouraging father of Kenneth A. Wenk (Sherry) and Jeanne M. Cocos (Kerry Krueger); incredibly proud grandpa of Joseph Cocos (Kimberly), Benjamin Cocos (Sharon), Andrew Wenk (Lisa), Sarah Cocos-Stumpf (Matthew), Theodore Wenk (Jill), Samantha Domagalski (Ryan) and step-grandpa to Amy Andrews (Bill), Austin Thurmond; smitten with his great-grandchildren Rylee Jo, Charlie, Gage, Ava, Gabi Rae, Evie, Silas, Cara, Andrew, Jack, Zachary, Gunnar and step-great grandchildren Hunter, Aubrey, Kennedy Rose.

He is now in the heavenly company of his father Oscar E. Wenk Sr., mother Minnie Huber Wenk and brother Oscar E. Wenk Jr.

A funeral procession left Hoffmeister South County Chapel July 20, proceeding to committal services with full military honors at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

A “Party in the Park” celebration of life for both Patricia and Kenneth Wenk will be held at a date to be determined.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital; and Hope Ranch, Inc.