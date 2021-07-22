Stephen J. Krausz | Obituary

Stephen J. Krausz, 55, of Waterloo, died peacefully July 21, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Stephen was born on Oct. 12, 1965, in East St. Louis, to Clyde and Celeste Krausz, (nee Boad). He was preceded in death by his father.

Stephen grew up on a farm in rural Waterloo. He worked for 22 years for R & L Carriers as a truck driver and was known for his dedicated hard work. In his spare time, he was an avid golfer. He also loved Jeep rides and was a great dancer. Stephen was also a talented handyman who could fix anything. Most of all, he loved spending time with his friends and family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother Celeste Krausz of Waterloo; former wife Candace Krausz of Freeburg; daughters Paige (Alex) Pellmann of Millstadt and Nicole Pelch of Columbia; siblings: Marilyn (Gary) Cupples of Colorado, Gerald (Michelle) Krausz of Oklahoma, Tom (Kay) Krausz of Oklahoma, Ron (Linda) Krausz of Shiloh and Teresa (Russ) Braunseis of Waterloo; and his grandchildren Tessa Pellmann, Aurora Gass and Arlo and Ayla Pelch.

A celebration of Stephen’s life will be held August 15, 2021 from 1-6 p.m. at Columbia Turner Hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Stephen Krausz Classic Fund at First National Bank of Waterloo; or The American Lung Association.

Hoffen Funeral Home of Millstadt is in charge of arrangements.