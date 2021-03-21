Wayne M. Collmeyer | Obituary

Wayne M. Collmeyer, 72, of Waterloo, died March 19, 2021, in St. Louis. He was born April 17, 1948, in Centralia.

Wayne was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church – Waterloo (President of Congregation), Waterloo Rotary Club (past president), Camp Wartburg (past board president), Monroe County YMCA board member, and supporter of many community organizations.

He is survived by his wife Kathleen M. Collmeyer (nee Sieli-Barnes); children Andrea (Wesley) Kuergeleis, Matthew (Lori) Collmeyer and Andrew (Mindy) Collmeyer; grandchildren Noah, Max, Sydney, Jensyn, Chloe, Avery and Reece; extended family Bill (Monica) Bandy; grandchildren Alison (Jeff), Melissa, Elizabeth (Drake) and Ben (Kendra); great-grandson Tristan; sister Helen Bisaga; numerous brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by first wife Linda Collmeyer (nee Auld); and parents Melvin and Irene (nee Kraus) Collmeyer.

Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. March 23 and 1 p.m. until time of service March 24 at Waterloo High School.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. March 24 at Waterloo High School, Pastor Tony Troup officiating.

Interment will follow in Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Immanuel Lutheran Church – Waterloo; House of Neighborly Service; or Camp Wartburg.