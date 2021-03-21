Mary E. Ford | Obituary

Mary Ellen Ford, 75, of Waterloo, died March 18, 2021. She was born Oct. 14, 1945, in Red Bud, daughter of the late Oliver, and Gladys (nee Fosler) Armbrecht. She was married to the late John W. Ford. They were married Oct. 26, 1963, in Valmeyer. He had passed away Sept. 23, 2019.

Mary retired from Walmart in Waterloo. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Everybody loved ‘Mama Ford’ and her famous words, even when seriously ill, were “I’m OK”. She was an avid TV watcher and book reader. The Food Network was her channel.

Surviving are sons Glenn (Peggy) Ford of Prairie du Rocher and John Ford of Waterloo; daughters Teri (Joe) Metter of Columbia and Julie (Sterling) Pfeifer of Commerce City, Colo.; grandchildren Heather (Drew Fausz) Ford, Laurie (John) Knop, John (Mandy) Ford, Maddison Pfeifer and Caleb Pfeifer; great-grandchildren Logan, Landon, Lane and Luke Fausz, Ian Hankammer, Austin and Gavin Knop and Tripp Ford; brothers, Don (Janet) Armbrecht, David (Diane) Armbrecht and Dean (Ellen) Armbrecht; sisters Carol Gruber and Lois Rabberman; brother-in-law Wolfgang Frierdich; along with other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by sisters Eileen (Fred) Johansen and Ruth Frierdich; along with brothers-in-law Alvin Gruber and Norman Rabberman.

Visitation will be March 26 from 5-7 p.m. at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, with a memorial service to follow at 7 p.m., Pastor Stephen Krenz officiating.

Please note: Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, face masks will be required and social distancing will be maintained. There is a 50 person limit in the funeral home.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness, 12015 Manchester Rd. Ste: 130, St. Louis.