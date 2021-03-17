Selma L. Jatho | Obituary

Selma Lou Jatho, 86, of Columbia, died March 15, 2021, at Mercy Hospital South, St. Louis. She was born Aug. 19, 1934, in Randolph County. She was the daughter of the late William and Helen (nee Pyron) Barringer Varnum. She was married to Jake L. Jatho Jr. They were married July 31, 1954, in Murphysboro. He had passed away Oct. 23, 2015.

Selma loved spending time with her family, playing cards, and watching college basketball and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Surviving are daughters Deborah (Daniel) Winkle of Granite City and Nancy (Gary) Haglund of St. Charles, Mo.; son Jake ‘Jay’ L. (Becky) Jatho III of Millstadt; grandchildren Daniel (Laura) Winkle, Derick Winkle, Brad Haglund, Kim (Drew) Stahlheber, Justin (Kendra) Jatho and Jordan (Wyndi) Jatho; great-grandchildren Lydia Winkle, Ellorah and Braxton Stahlheber; along with other relatives and friends.

Interment will take place in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Life Community Church, 626 W. Bottom Ave., Columbia.

Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.