Hayes-Proffer | Engagement

Tom and Collen Hayes of Waterloo announce the engagement of their daughter, Rachel Hayes, to Craig Proffer, both of South Jordan, Utah. The bride-elect is a graduate of Gibault Catholic High School in Waterloo and is a soil conservationist with National Resources Conservation Services. The groom-elect is the son of Kirk and Kathy Proffer of St. Louis. He is a graduate of Oakville High School in St. Louis and is a digital content producer for ABC Channel 4 in Utah. A Sept. 3, 2021, wedding is planned in Salt Lake City.