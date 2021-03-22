James E. McVey | Obituary

James Eldon “Jim” McVey, 81, died March 18, 2021. He was born on Sept. 25, 1939, the son of the late Cecil and Helen (Fickes) McVey in Christian County. He married Rose Aldag on June 7, 1990 in Hoffman and she survives in Centralia.

Mr. McVey served his country with honor and pride in the United States Army. Jim was a skilled equestrian, expert horseman and had an expansive, all-inclusive knowledge of the thoroughbred horse racing industry. In his youth he rode as a jockey; he owned horses and was passionate about and successful in horse racing. Jim shared his knowledge of horses with others in the horse racing community. He enjoyed using his voice to call out for the next bid while working auctions as an auctioneer.

Jim had a compassionate heart, always at the ready to help others. He worked as an attentive counselor for 30 years. Jim owned Family Health Care Center and managed several inpatient outpatient facilities throughout the surrounding area. He helped others through his profound understanding of the human condition and had great compassion for those who experienced difficulties through life.

Jim was highly respected by the community and all that knew him. He was a man of integrity and an amazing example of putting others first. Jim was a skilled storyteller and captivated audiences with humor and charm. Jim was deeply loved by his family and friends and his memory will be cherished.

Along with his beloved wife of 30 years, Rose Aldag-McVey, survivors include his devoted children Kim McVey of Centralia, Gina Gonzalez of New Jersey and Kelly McVey of Belleville; cherished grandchildren Jessica Canfield, Sophia Gonzalez, Carlos Celada-Dean, Jordan Stanley, Joshua Stanley, Fallon McVey, James Ryan McVey, Magi Rose McVey, Michayla McVey and Sarah McVey; precious great-grandchildren Malakai Gonzalez, Peyton Canfield and Noah Canfield; sisters Mary Edwards, Pat Turner (David) and Priscilla Siegel; mother-in-law Lorene Aldag of Carlyle; sisters-in-law Bonnie Kohrman (Randy) of Carlyle, Pat McVey and Betty Barth (Chuck) of Keyesport; daughter-in-law Magi McVey; and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. McVey is also preceded in death by his brothers Dean, Bill, Joe, LeRoy and Cecil “Buckshot”; son Jimmy McVey; grandson Shaun Kelley McVey; and father-in-law William Aldag.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. March 24 at the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Hoffman with Pastor Mark Hofferber officiating, where those in attendance will be asked to practice social distancing protocol. Military rites will be accorded by the American Legion Post 446 and VFW Post 2055.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jim’s honor to Six Lemons.

Irvin Macz Funeral Home in Centralia is privileged to be assisting the family of Jim McVey with arrangements.