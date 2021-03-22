Shirley J. Kern | Obituary

Shirley J. Kern (nee Baldwin), 86, of Prairie du Rocher, died March 21, 2021, in Red Bud. She was born March 16, 1935, in Lemay, Mo.

She is survived by her husband Jay E. Kern; children Jessica (Daniel) O’Brien and Mark (Patti) Kern; grandchildren Eric (Laura Blanchard) O’Brien, Elaine O’Brien, Abby (fiancé Cody McCarthy) Kern and Jeff Kern; and great-grandchild Evelyn O’Brien.

She is preceded in death by her parents William and Mary (nee Lafser) Baldwin, and sister Janet Berry.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. March 24 and 8 a.m. until time of service March 25 at Quenheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will be held at 9 a.m. March 25 at the funeral home, Pastor R.J. Morgan officiating.

Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Shriner’s Hospital.