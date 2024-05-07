Waterloo woman injured in Missouri crash

A local woman was hospitalized with injuries sustained in two-vehicle crash early Sunday afternoon north of Troy, Mo.

According to a Missouri Highway Patrol crash report, a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Barbara D. Mertz Unger, 70, of Troy, Mo., was traveling west on Route 61 at Route KK at about 12:50 p.m. and failed to yield, colliding with a southbound 2013 Chrysler Town & Country driven by Dawn M. Huntley, 54, of Waterloo.

Huntley and Mertz Unger were both transported by EMS to SSM Health St. Joseph West Hospital for treatment of injuries classified as serious on the crash report.