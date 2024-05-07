Car vs. motorcycle crash in Columbia

Republic-Times- May 7, 2024

The Columbia police, fire and EMS departments responded at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a crash involving a car and motorcycle in the 500 block of D Road in Columbia.

Traffic was closed from the crash site on D Road to Valmeyer Road, with vehicles diverted to Bluff Road while crews worked to clear the scene.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 19-year-old male, was transported by ambulance to a St. Louis area hospital for treatment of broken bones and other unspecified injuries classified by police as critical in nature.

The preliminary report from police indicates the motorcyclist was passing a vehicle and struck an oncoming vehicle head-on.

Check back for more information as it becomes available.

