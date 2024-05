Emergency personnel responded shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday to what was called in as a two-vehicle head-on crash in the area of 2550 Trout Camp Road west of Waterloo.

Injuries were believed to be minor, but three children involved in the crash were being evaluated on scene by Monroe County EMS. They were later taken to a hospital by a family member.

Other responding agencies included the Waterloo Fire Department and Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.