Monday night incident in Columbia

Republic-Times- July 1, 2025

Columbia police and EMS responded about 8 p.m. Monday to the area of Route 3 and Carl Street after a suicidal teen living in that area attempted to run into traffic.

The teen was held back from being struck by vehicles and was placed on a stretcher for transport to an area hospital for evaluation.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call, text or chat with the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988, or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Real Estate Transactions | June 16-20, 2025

July 1, 2025

Tuesday morning crash in Columbia

July 1, 2025

Inmate attacks Monroe County Jail staff

July 1, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web