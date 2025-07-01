Monday night incident in Columbia

Columbia police and EMS responded about 8 p.m. Monday to the area of Route 3 and Carl Street after a suicidal teen living in that area attempted to run into traffic.

The teen was held back from being struck by vehicles and was placed on a stretcher for transport to an area hospital for evaluation.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call, text or chat with the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988, or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.