Inmate attacks Monroe County Jail staff

Christopher McGee

A Monroe County Jail inmate faces additional charges following a recent incident with jail staff.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said that at about 6 p.m. June 15, correctional officers at the jail were conducting routine cell checks when they observed an inmate lying unresponsive on the floor of his cell. Fellow correctional officers and dispatchers were alerted to the situation.

“Upon entering the cell to render aid, the correctional officer was suddenly attacked by the inmate, who had deliberately staged the medical emergency to lure staff into the cell,” an MCSD press release states. “Despite the surprise assault, the officer was able to restrain the inmate until additional assistance arrived and assisted in securing the situation.”

Police said two correctional officers sustained injuries in the incident. One officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment, while the second received medical attention at a later time.

Christopher T. McGee, 45, of Waterloo, was charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a correctional officer. He was already in custody on unrelated charges and remains at the Monroe County Jail.

Both injured correctional officers have since recovered and returned to duty, the MCSD said.

“This incident highlights the daily risks correctional officers face in maintaining safety and order within correctional facilities – risks that often go unrecognized by the public,” MCSD Sgt. Justin Biggs said.