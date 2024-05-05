Early morning fire at Red Bud Catholic school

The Red Bud Fire Department responded shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday to a fire at St. John the Baptist Catholic School, 519 Hazel Street.

Flames were reportedly observed at the school with smoke also showing, per the initial page out call from emergency radio dispatch.

Red Bud Fire Chief Sean Landgraf told the North County News that a classroom in the southwest corner of the building was on fire upon arrival and that a Knox Box installed several years ago allowed firefighters to access the entire building without breaking or forcing any doors, limiting collateral damage.

Landgraf further said a teen coming home from prom happened to smell smoke, investigated and called in the fire.

The fire was contained to the one classroom, Landgraf said, but smoke had spread throughout the school. Fans were used to ventilate the building.

“The classroom had damage to a wall. The contents took most of the damage. It got hot. The building construction held the fire in check so it could be extinguished,” Landgraf said.

As for a cause, the fire chief said it appeared something plugged into a power strip may have started the blaze.

The Red Bud Fire Department was on scene for about two hours.

St. John the Baptist Catholic School Principal Rhonda Niemeier told the North County News that classes were canceled all this week and will hopefully resume Monday following cleaning and repairs.

With the church and gym both unscathed from Sunday’s fire and resulting smoke damage, eighth grade graduation scheduled for Wednesday evening is still on as scheduled.

Other local schools are showing support for St. John the Baptist in the wake of Sunday’s fire.

Red Bud Elementary School, St. John’s Lutheran School and Gibault Catholic High School are all hosting fundraisers to benefit St. John the Baptist.

“What a wonderful show of support,” Niemeyer said.