ISP cites several for underage alcohol sales

Illinois State Police announced the results of alcohol countermeasure enforcement surveillance at various establishments in Monroe County on May 9, which resulted in 16 of 50 total locations selling alcohol to minors.

According to ISP, this detail was conducted to determine which businesses may be selling alcoholic beverages to persons under 21 years of age.

“The ultimate goals are to enforce underage drinking laws and save lives by preventing impaired driving crashes and fatalities,” ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 6 Lt. Bret Burris said.

Employees at 10 establishments in Waterloo and six in Columbia were cited for unlawful delivery of alcoholic liquor to a minor, a Class A misdemeanor.

Those cited in Waterloo were Maria F. Fast, 30, of Belleville (Vintage Wine Bar), Cassandra M. Goldschmidt, 41, of Columbia (Main Street Saloon), Kylee A. Sexauer, 33, of Waterloo (Hopskeller Brewing), Pamela S. Ahne, 66, of Waterloo (Walmart), Alexandra Sorby, 23, of Waterloo (Pie Hard), Chelsea Murphy, 29, of Barnhart, Mo. (Fourth Street Bar & Grill), Trenton Niles, 22, of Waterloo (Circle K), Irfany Jakarta, 42, of Fenton, Mo. (Hiko Japanese Steak, Sushi and Ramen), Toto Chigo-Manuel, 35, of Waterloo (Casa Romero), and Jared Marshall, 38, of Waterloo (Happy Hour Sports Bar).

Those cited in Columbia were Luis Ruben Zavala Angel, 28, of New Baden (El Paso Mexican Cocina), David Guerrero, 57, of Columbia (Columbia Market), Robert Freyman, 63, of Columbia (Chateau La Vin), Maria Del Carmen Cruz Lopez, 38, of Waterloo (Tequila Mexican Restaurant), Michelle Herbeck, 42, of Columbia (Big Al’s Slots), and Daniel R. Nugent, 61, of Dupo (Schnucks Market).

“The ISP commends establishments and their employees which do not sell alcohol to minors,” Lt. Burris said.

ISP said this project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.

At least a couple of the bartenders cited during the detail – including those from Happy Hour and Hopskeller – checked the underage buyers’ IDs, as noted in the citations.