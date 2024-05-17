Friday crash in Burksville

An injury crash occurred shortly after 2 p.m. Friday on Kaskaskia Road at KK Road in Burksville.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said a 2001 Toyota Camry driven by Seth A. Michels, 18, of Red Bud, was waiting to turn left into a private driveway on Kaskaskia Road but traveled into the lane of a 2006 Honda Pilot driven by a 16-year-old female, which resulted in a collision. The Honda spun into a parked vehicle, which struck a utility pole.

Columbia EMS transported the Honda driver and her 13-year-old passenger to Children’s Hospital in St. Louis for treatment of minor injuries. Michels declined medical transport.