Fire at farm on Gilmore Lake Road

Multiple departments responded shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday to a fire at the Poetker Farm, 1060 Gilmore Lake Road northeast of Waterloo.

Waterloo Fire Chief Mike Lloyd said a shed and chicken coop were fully engulfed upon firefighter arrival and multiple propane tanks exploded on the property.

In addition to some chickens perishing in the blaze, tools and a zero-turn mower were destroyed in the fire.

Assisting the Waterloo Fire Department at the scene were the Columbia, Millstadt and Hecker ire departments along with Monroe Countuy EMS.