The Hecker Fire Department and St. Clair Sheriff’s Department responded to a vehicle crash shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Route 159 near the intersection of Spaldt Road just north of Hecker.

The initial report was a black Jeep SUV collided with the rear of a pickup truck.

The southbound lane of 159 was blocked as a crew worked to clear the scene.

Check back for more information as it becomes available.