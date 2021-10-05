Wanda L. Quernheim | Obituary

Wanda L. Quernheim (nee Vogt), 87, of Waterloo, died Oct. 4, 2021, in Waterloo. She was born March 4, 1934, in Millstadt.

Wanda was a member of St. Paul UCC – Waterloo, worked at St. Clement Hospital and was very active in St. Clement Hospital Auxiliary for many years. She volunteered at Monroe County Court House and was an avid bridge player.

She is survived by her children Michael (Jane) Quernheim, Lisa (Charles) Fuszner and Douglas (Nancy) Quernheim; grandchildren Patrick (Sarah) Quernheim, Rebecca (Ethan) Belanger, Katherine Fuszner, John Fuszner and James Fuszner, Hannah (Scott) Rohlfing, Jacob (Ellen) Quernheim; great-grandchildren Isaac and Abraham Quernheim, Jackson and Lincoln Belanger, Natalie and Harper Rohfling and Violet Quernheim; brother Clarence “Buddy” (Susan) Vogt; adoptive sister Joan (Robert A.) Hoffmann; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband David E. Quernheim, father Clarence F. Vogt and mother Fay F. Vogt Brown (nee Hatter).

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Oct. 12 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Oct. 13 at the funeral home with Pastor Jeff McCarn officiating.

Interment will follow in Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice.