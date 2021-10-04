Reed W. Newton | Obituary

Reed William Newton, 34 of Waterloo, and formerly Columbia, died Oct. 4, 2021 at home with his family, following a valiant fight with mesothelioma. He was born March 31, 1987, in St. Louis. He was the son of Roger D., and Cynthia (nee Kleinschmidt) who survive him

Reed was a Journeyman Lineman for Ameren, St. Louis, and a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers – Local 1439. He was all about the outdoors, hunting and fishing as much as possible. He loved being with people, and his absence will leave a huge hole full of wonderful memories with all who knew and loved him. Being around Reed was a time to smile, and he would want us to continue smiling…

Reed’s family is forever grateful for the support and prayers during these past two months.

Also surviving are his brother Ryan (Carly) Newton of Waterloo; nephew Kaden Newton; grandmother Helma E. Kleinschmidt of Columbia; aunts and uncles; along with other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by grandparents William J. Kleinschmidt Jr., and Norman D. (Bernice) Newton.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 9 at Metter Park, Columbia, near the bandstand with Rev. Matthew Friz officiating.

There will be no visitation.

Private interment will follow in the Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Floraville United Church of Christ.

Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.