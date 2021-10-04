Marlene V. Kaestner | Obituary

Marlene V. Kaestner (nee Josten), 89, of Waterloo, died Sept. 30, 2021, in St. Louis. She was born Oct. 15, 1931, in Harrisonville.

She was a member of St. John UCC – Valmeyer, Valmeyer American Legion Auxiliary and retired Nurses of Monroe County.

She is survived by her children Michael (Susan) Kaestner, Linda (Michael) Mueller and Trudi (Kevin) Vogt; grandchildren Aaron (Carrie) Kaestner, Matthew (Loren) Kaestner, Ryan (Danielle McNamara) Mueller, Amanda (Duo Park) Mueller, Tim (fiance Alexis Matzenbacher) Vogt and Nathan (fiance Kimberli Moore) Vogt; great-grandchildren Samantha and Molly Kaestner; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband Edgar A. Kaestner; and parents Henry J. and Clara A. (nee Offermann) Josten.

At Marlene’s request there will be no visitation or services.

Marlene was a grateful recipient of a kidney from an organ donor. She would be honored if you would sign up to be an organ donor at organdonor.gov or when you renew your driver’s license.

Arrangements were with Quernheim Funeral Home.