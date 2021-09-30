Alan D. Owens | Obituary

Alan David Owens, 82, of Columbia, died Sept. 28, 2021, at Mercy Hospital South, St. Louis, Mo. He was born Sept. 23, 1939, in Potosi, Mo., son of the late Lloyd, and Hallie (nee Silvey) Owens. He was married to Allie “Chris” (nee Taylor) Owens, who survives him.

Al Owens was a handsome man who loved his family and friends. He had a big heart and would light up the room when he flashed his movie star smile. Al and Chris married on June 19, 1976, and began their 45 year love affair. They both describe each other as the “love of their life” and this was evident in the happy memories made during these 45 years. Al and Chris loved to travel and especially loved cruises. They went to many exciting places and continued to inspire others to live life to the fullest. Al loved to golf with some long-time golf buddies and even became a Marshal at a local golf club when he retired from Proctor and Gamble. Al never met a fish he didn’t like, and he and Chris spent many hours fishing and enjoying life at various lakes. He was a real dog lover and had treats for all the neighborhood dogs.

Al enjoyed his church family at Hope Christian Church and was especially dedicated to his work in the food pantry. Al will be missed by many, but his memories will live on with all who loved him.

Also, surviving are a son, Geoffrey G. (Kelly) Owens; sisters-in-law Debbie Mays, Mary (Charlie) Cappel and Mary Mays; and lifelong friend Ivan Thompson. He was a special uncle to his nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his sister Alta Gaede; sisters-in-law Shirley Hooker, Frances Reckert, Billie Vitale and Rose Ross’ along with brothers-in-law Glen Mays and Darrell Mays.

A memorial service will be held at the Hope Christian Church at 11 a.m. Oct. 16 with Pastor Darrell Jones, officiating.

A funeral procession will assemble at the Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia at 12:45 p.m. Oct. 8, escorted by the Patriot Guard to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Interment with full military honors will take place at 1:30 p.m.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Hope Christian Church – Food Pantry, 9273 Coach Stop Rd., Columbia.

Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.