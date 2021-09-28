John L. Ohlendorf | Obituary

John L. Ohlendorf, 81, of Waterloo, died Sept. 26, 2021, in Waterloo. He was born Dec. 26, 1939, in Harrisonville.

John was a lifetime member of the NRA and he was a riverboat captain since he was 16.

He is survived by his wife Joyce Ohlendorf (nee Busse); children Diann Thomas, Leroy Ohlendorf, Ronda Nash and John R. Ohlendorf; numerous grandchildren; brother Bill (Gloria) Ohlendorf; sister Mary Planer; nieces; nephews; and cousin.

He is preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Luella (nee Minnmann) Ohlendorf and brother Jack Ohlendorf.

No services will be held at his request.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Helping Strays of Monroe County.

Arrangements provided by Quernheim Funeral Home.