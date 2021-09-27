Patricia A. Martin | Obituary

Patricia Ann (nee LaForce) Martin, 77, of Venice, Fla., formerly of Waterloo, died Sept. 15, 2021, in Venice following a short illness with COVID. She was born Oct. 18, 1943, daughter of the late Ervin and Alma (nee Jerger) LaForce.

Pat was a 1962 graduate of Waterloo High School where she was always involved in music, singing in chorus and sextets, as well as her church choir in Venice, Fla. She had been active in Job’s Daughters, too. Most recently she worked in the home health care field, caring for elderly patients in their homes or nursing homes.

Surviving are her sons Richard and Patrick Martin of Venice, Fla., a sister-in-law in Wisconsin, as well as other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Glenn A. Martin in 2000.

Following cremation, burial took place at the Venice United Church of Christ, Venice, Fla.