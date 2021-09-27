Marie L. McMullan | Obituary

Marie L. McMullan (nee Kuehner), 82, of Waterloo, died Sept. 25, 2021, in St. Louis. She was born March 23, 1939, in St. Louis.

Marie was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church, Reach for Recovery, American Cancer Society, Monroe County Home Extension, and was an avid bowler.

She is survived by her husband Dennis McMullan; children Brian (Deanna) McMullan, John (Susan) McMullan, Kathy (Collin) Metzger and Matthew (Dena) McMullan; daughter-in-law Vicky McMullan; grandchildren David McMullan, Ryan (Emily) McMullan, Christina (Brian) Slattery, Ashley (Jim) Rowton, Beth (Lucas) Fix, Jackie (KD) Anderson, Luke (Taylor) Hayes, Natalie Metzger, Blaine Metzger, Xander McMullan and Theo McMullan; great-grandchildren Evelyn Slattery, Harrison McMullan, Alexander Rowton, Alexi Fix, Kinsey Fix and Olivia Anderson; sister Barbara (Charlie) White; sister-in-law Kathy Kuehner; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her son Michael McMullan and brother Neil (Karen) Kuehner.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Sept. 29 and 8-9:30 a.m. at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Sept. 30 at SS Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo, IL

Father Linus Umoren C.M. officiating

Interment at SS Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo, IL

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Monroe County Cancer Society.