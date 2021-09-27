Joseph F. Heck | Obituary

Joseph F. Heck, 85, of Waterloo, died Sept. 18, 2021, in Red Bud. He was born Feb. 12, 1936, in Waterloo.

Joseph was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church – Waterloo, and retired from Chrysler and Heck Trucking.

He is survived by his son Michael Heck; grandchildren Kelly, Michael and Angela Heck; mother of his grandchildren Janet Heck; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents Anton and Anna (nee Bussen) Heck; sister Mary Wiersch and Vera Schneider; brothers Adam, Tony, Leo and Roger Heck.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sept. 30 and 8-9:30 a.m. Oct. 1 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Oct. 1 at Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo, Father Evaristus Akabueze officiating.

Interment will be in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Alzheimer’s Association.