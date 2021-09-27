Marie E. Mitchell | Obituary

Marie Elizabeth Mitchell, 96, of Sparta, born on May 1, 1925, in Carlyle, died Sept. 26, 2021, at the Sparta Community Hospital in Sparta.

Marie loved making quilts at home. She also enjoyed playing bingo, going to casinos and playing the slot machines. Marie was devoted to God and her faith. She was a proud member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Sparta. Marie and her husband, “Bud” enjoyed traveling on random weekends. Bud would come home from work on a Friday and tell Marie to pack her bags up, and he would surprise her with a spontaneous adventure.

Marie is survived by her children Patricia (Richard) Schulte of Beckemeyer, Dennis Mitchell of Sparta, Stephen (Toni) Mitchell of Waterloo, Keith (Candy) Mitchell of Sparta and Phillip Mitchell of Coulterville; 12 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; sister Ida Mae (David) Guthrie of Centralia; and sisters-in-law Jane Luebbers and Marian Luebbers.

She was preceded in death by her husband Alfred “Bud” Bernard Mitchell, Jr. to whom she was married on Sept. 3, 1946 in St. Louis; and he preceded her on Dec. 22, 2007; parents Menard and Ida (Harpstrite) Luebbers; brothers Menard (Marie) Luebbers Jr., Theodore (Helen) Luebbers, Alfred (Pat) Luebbers, Vincent (Mae) Luebbers, Paul (Lillian) Luebbers, Arthur Luebbers, Irwin “Lou” (Trudy) Luebbers, Anthony (Geraldine) Luebbers, Adrian (Myrtle) Luebbers and Earl Luebbers; and sisters Virginia (Emil) Bryk, Ganie (Vincent) Meyer, Dorothy (Harold) Diffenauer and Loretta (Joe) Diffenauer.

Recitation of the Rosary will begin at 4:30 p.m. preceding visitation from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 29 and 9-10 a.m. Sept. 30 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Sparta.

Funeral services will be held at the church Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. with Monsignor Dennis Schaefer officiating.

Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery & Memorial Park, Shiloh.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Sparta.

Heil-Schuessler & Sinn Funeral Home in Sparta is in charge of arrangements.