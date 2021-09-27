Bonnie J. Vogt | Obituary

Bonnie Jean Vogt (nee Oexner), 71, of Belleville, died at her home, surrounded by her loving family Sept. 24, 2021. Bonnie was born on Sept. 28, 1949, in Belleville, IL to Lester H. and Geraldine A. Oexner (nee Phillips) and they precede her in death.

Bonnie was a devoted employee of Joyce Meyer Ministries and worked as a proofreader for many years. She was a woman of deep faith, a born-again Christian who lived her life for God. She was passionate about photography, genealogy, gardening-especially flowers and she loved the arts in general.

Bonnie married her beloved husband Dennis on March 13, 2010, on the island of Lanai, Hawaii. Upon her marriage, she fell in love with the farm. Bonnie was a city girl with a country heart. She was a member of Life Community Church in Columbia for many years. Bonnie was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother; she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Left to cherish her memory is her beloved husband Dennis Vogt of Belleville; her children Corey Vogt of Belleville and Kimberly (Phillip) Brown of O’Fallon; stepson Todd Vogt of St. Louis; siblings Loretta (Terry) Stammer of Belleville and Michael Oexner of Lanai City, Hawaii, and Sherry (Doug) Greiman of Millstadt; in-laws Sharon (Edgar) Stallmann of Millstadt, Joy Vogt of Millstadt, Allen Vogt of Belleville and Dale (Sherri) Vogt of Paderborn; grandchildren Andrew (fiancé Grace) Pringle of Wickliffe, Ohio, and Jaclyn Pringle of St. Louis; great-grandchildren Emeri, Lilah, Brooklyn, Linclon and Paisley; in addition to many nieces, nephews, extended family and beloved friends.

Bonnie was also preceded in death by her brother-in-law Roger Vogt.

Visitation will be from on 10-11 a.m. Sept. 29 at Concordia United Church of Christ, Belleville.

A funeral Services will be held immediately following at the church with the Reverend Joan Mier and Reverend Jamie Bridges, co-officiating.

Interment will follow in Concordia United Church of Christ Cemetery, Belleville.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Concordia United Church of Christ, Belleville.

Hoffen Funeral Home in Millstadt is in charge of arrangements.