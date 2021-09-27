Cynthia J. Lerch | Obituary

Cynthia J. Lerch, 61, of Columbia, died Sept. 23, 2021. She was born June 10, 1960, in St. Louis. She was the daughter of the late Carlyle J. Lerch Sr. and Billie J. (nee Iglehart) Lerch of Columbia.

Cindy was an energetic, fun-loving and devout person who had a gift and passion for serving others at Oak Bridge Community Church in Arnold, Mo. She served in many different capacities from hospitality, the cafe and decorating for holidays and events but her greatest passion was for mosaic arts where her gifts of creativity shone.

She operated an in-home daycare in Columbia. Whether caring for her own children and grandchildren or those who she watched over, her love and kindness were evident to all those around her.

Her hobbies included Bible studies at Oak Bridge, reading, watching the St Louis Blues and St Louis Cardinals and spending time with family and friends. Her greatest love was for her grandchildren, whom affectionately called her “MeMaw CiCi.”

Cindy was a caring mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. Surviving are her children, Erica (Jeff ) Jenks, Ryan (Nichole) Schlemmer and Stephanie Fischer; grandchildren Kayla, Jocelyn, Landon, Rowen, Olivia, Aimee, Lucas and Lexi; siblings Carla (Jeff) Lewis, Carl (Sylvia) Lerch, Jr. and Cathy (Jerry) Helms; mother Billie Lerch; along with several other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Oct. 16 at Oak Bridge Community Church, Arnold, Mo.

A celebration of life will be held following visitation at 11 a.m. at church with Pastor Tom Noblitt officiating.

Private interment will follow in St. Paul Evangelical Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Oak Bridge Community Church, 1989 Richardson Road, Arnold, Mo.

Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.