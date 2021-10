Steven C. Muench, 61, of Waterloo, died Oct. 7, 2021, in Waterloo. He was born August 8, 1960, in Red Bud.

Steve loved his family and the community he served. He was humble and kind. He made our world a better place in the time God gave him here. Today, Steve walks with the angels, but his spirit and lessons live on in our hearts forever.

Arrangements with Quernheim Funeral Home.