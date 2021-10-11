Harvey H. Van Buren | Obituary

Harvey Henry Van Buren, 92, of Belleville, died Oct. 7, 2021, at his residence. He was born June 27, 1929, in Carrollton.

Harvey was a Korean War Army veteran and served from 1951-1953. He received the Korean Service Medal with four Bronze Service Stars, National Defense Service Medal and United Nations Service Medal. Harvey and Helen were the owners of Helen’s Restaurant in Belleville for 14 years. Harvey’s farmer life was his life long passion along with his Oliver tractors. He was also employed at the Millstadt Creamery, Dixie Feed Mill, and the Belleville Shoe Manufacturing. Mr. Van Buren was a member of Concordia United Church of Christ in Belleville, Illinois Farm Bureau, American Legion Post 502 in Millstadt and the NRA.

He is survived by his children Eric (Lisa) Van Buren of Waterloo, Roseann (Chris) Weatherington of Nashville, Tenn., Paul (Angela) Van Buren of Prairie du Rocher and Tom (Michelle) Van Buren of Millstadt; grandchildren Erica (Jonathan) Timko, Douglas (Morgan) Van Buren, Taylor Stogner, Rebecca Van Buren, Derek Van Buren, Matt Lagermann and Jacob Van Buren; great-grandchildren Beckett, Beau and Brewer Van Buren, Easton and Grayson Timko; sister Esther (Herman) Kohldehoff; brother Norman (LaVerne) Van Buren; along with other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Helen Van Buren (nee Stiffler) who he married on May 12, 1957; parents John and Frieda (nee Wolf) Van Buren; and his sister and brother-in-law Florence and Melvin Veit.

Visitation is from 4:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Oct. 11 and 10-11 a.m. Oct. 12 at Leesman Funeral Home in Millstadt.

There will be an American Legion service at 7 p.m. Oct. 11.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 12 at the funeral home with Pastor Joan Mier and Pastor David Krueger, officiating.

Interment will follow in Concordia U.C.C. Cemetery in Belleville.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Concordia United Church of Christ in Belleville.