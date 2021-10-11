John J. ‘Jack’ Vaseska | Obituary

John J. “Jack” Vaseska, 80, of Columbia, died Oct. 9, 2021, in Columbia. He was born July 7, 1941, in St. Louis.

He is survived by his wife Patricia Vaseska (nee Kimmel); son John P. (Julie) Vaseska; grandchildren Erica Jackson, Adam (Carrie) Hoggard, Elliot Newcom, Ryan Vaseska and Conner Vaseska; great-grandchildren Madelynn Whaley, Brandon Jackson, Kate Jackson, Amelia Hoggard and John Hoggard; brother Jim Vaseska; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

John is preceded in death by his parents John J. and Ruth (nee May) Vaseska and daughters Mari Kay Vaseska and Tari Lynn Vaseska.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Oct. 13 and from 9 a.m. until time of service Oct. 14 at Quernheim Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Oct. 14 at the funeral home with Father John Kizhakedan officiating.

Interment will be in St. Patrick Cemetery in Tipton.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice.