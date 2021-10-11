Daisy M. Mathews | Obituary

Daisy M. Mathews, 84, of Prairie du Rocher died Oct. 9, 2021 at Red Bud Regional Hospital, Red Bud. She was born to the late Albert and Adele (nee Steinmann) Schmidt on July 12, 1937, in Harrisonville.

Daisy had worked as a beautician and had an in-home daycare for many years.

She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Floraville and also attended Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Renault.

She enjoyed reading, dances, watching games shows, attending tractor pulls and playing cards.

Daisy is survived by her daughters Sally (John) DeBourge of Fenton, Mo., and Melanie (David) Seders of Prairie du Rocher; sister Susanne (Eugene) Doerr of Waterloo; grandchildren Brittany (Michael) Rednour, Claire (Corey) Gaynor, Christopher Seders, Dylan Seders (Faith Bailey) and Lorna Seders (Elbert Meek); great-granddaughters Addilynn Rednour and Charlotte Seders; best friend Gerald Melliere of Prairie du Rocher; many nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends.

She was also in death by her parents; sisters Rose Marie (Wilbert) Kettler and Lillian (Clinton) Porter; infant brother; and nieces Pamela Doerr, Debra Doerr and Cindy Albl.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Oct. 15 and 10-11 a.m. Oct. 16 at Pecahcek Funeral Home, Red Bud.

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home with Rev. Matthew Fritz officiating.

Memorials may be made to: American Cancer Society; Hospice of Southern Illinois; or donor’s choice.