John W. Osman | Obituary

John W. Osman, 73, of Waterloo, died Oct. 10, 2021, in Waterloo, at home surrounded by his family. He was born March 14, 1948, in Edgewood.

Through John’s career as an educator, he taught at Red Bud High School, Southwestern Illinois College and Red Brick School. He enjoyed his kids, grandchildren, reading and writing. John also enjoyed the 40-plus years of good friends in his card club.

He is survived by his wife Peggy Osman; children Jill (Darren) Mechler and Monica Gunn; grandchildren Max, Tess and Owen and Nora and Liam; sister-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents William B. and Ione B. (nee Wiedener) Osman and sister Phyllis (John) Slifer.

A gathering of friends and family will be held at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the family (to be used at the family’s direction in memory of John).

Arrangements with Quernheim Funeral Home.