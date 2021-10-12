Phyllis A. Winkelman | Obituary

Phyllis Ann Winkelman (nee Eftink), 65, of Breese, died Oct. 10, 2021. She was born May 30, 1956, in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

She loved to play bingo, loved to dress up and decorate for holidays, loved to read and go to the park and enjoyed bringing home treasures from yard sales and auctions, loved McDonald’s breakfast and coffee and, most of all, spending time with her son Nick.

She volunteered for B.C.M.W. food and clothing pantry in Breese. She had previously worked for St Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo. and as an associate for Walmart in Highland.

She is survived by her son Nick Winkelman of Breese; mother Coletta Neff of Waterloo; sisters Shirley Racine of Red Bud and Sally Neff of Waterloo; brother Butch Eftink of Benton, Mo.; four nieces; one nephew; and special friends.

She was preceded in death by her father Phillip Eftink and step-father David Lee Neff.

Phyllis will be cremated.

There will be no visitation. A funeral service and burial will be planned for a later date.