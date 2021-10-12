Sally A. Fanning | Obituary

Sally A. Fanning (nee Petterson), 79, of Columbia, born Nov. 28, 1941, in East St. Louis, died Oct. 12, 2021, at Columbia Rehab and Nursing Center.

Sally retired from the education side of the VA Department in St. Louis. She was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ in Valmeyer. She loved work in the garden and spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband of 16 years, David E. Fanning; children Jeff (Becky) Pflaster of Mehlville, Mo., Christopher Eric (Amy) Pflaster of St. Louis, Dana (Tom) Baker of Coco Beach, Fla., Jaym (Kim) Fanning of Red Oak, Texas, and Jeni (Christopher) Leeks of Gainesville, Fla; brother Jim (Diane Dittweiler) Petterson of Waterloo; sister Sue (Ed) Fulton of Collinsville, Karen Dill of Glen Carbon, Nancy (Jim) Dowdy of Highland and Patti (Barry) Gregory of Belleville; four grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Sally was also a dear aunt, cousin, sister-in-law and friend to many.

She was preceded in death by her parents William and Valeria (nee Williams) Petterson; brother-in-law William Dill; and sister-in-law Marge Petterson.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Oct. 14 and 9-10 a.m. Oct. 15 at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia.

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home with Pastor Steve Boorsman officiating.

Burial will be in Valhalla Cemetery in Belleville.

Memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson