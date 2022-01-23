Wanda J. Smith | Obituary

Wanda Jean Smith died Jan. 21, 2022. Wanda was born Feb. 14, 1937, to Rafe and Ruby McKinney in Greene County, Ark. She was married to B.C. (Bernard) Smith in 1974 and they were together until his death 42 years later. Most of their time together they resided in St Louis County, Mo.

She fiercely loved her family, God and serving in the church. She made many friends wherever she went and was regarded as thoughtful and sweet.

She is survived by her son Page (Tracey) and grandchildren Evin and Luca of Columbia; stepson Al (Janet) Smith of Tiger Ga.; stepdaughter-in-law Sharon Smith of St Louis; sister Ouida (Roy) Draffen of Paragould Ark.; brothers Dr. Dan McKinney (Linda) of Branson, Mo., and Mike (Beverly) McKinney of Paragould Ark.; sister-in-law Eleanor Stanley of St Charles, Mo.; brother-in-law Bill Bolar of Paragould Ark.; sister-in-law Mary McKinney of Jonesboro, Ark.; many dear nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Wanda was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sister Willodean Bolar; brother Larry McKinney; and stepson Willard Smith.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in her name to the Lottie Moon Offering.

Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.