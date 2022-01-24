Lori A. Meyer | Obituary

Lori A. Meyer (nee Winchester), 51, of Dupo, died Jan. 20, 2022, in Dupo. She was born Nov. 28, 1970, in Kirkwood, Mo.

She is survived by her son Dustin Emmanuel Meyer; stepson Michael Meyer; grandchildren Vincent Meyer and Dominic Meyer; parents Dovie Larson (nee Seidel) and Cletus Winchester; brother Scott Larson; and brothers-in-law Scott Meyer and Mathew Meyer.

Lori is preceded in death by her husband Vincent Meyer; brother Kevin Wayne Larson; grandparents Loren and Dorris Seidel; great-grandparents Dovie and Ezra Daniels; and great-grandparents Robert and Malvena Himmaugh.

Visitation is 1 p.m. until time of service Jan. 25 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Terry Warren officiating.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice.