Bonnie L. Hoffman | Obituary

Bonnie L. Hoffman (nee Wild), 73, of Waterloo, died Jan. 24, 2022, in Waterloo. She was born June 19, 1948, in Red Bud.

Bonnie married Jim on Oct. 25, 1969, at Zion UCC. They were married for almost 43 years before Jim passed in 2012. Bonnie worked for a few years before her and Jim started their family, after which she was able to be a stay-at-home mom to their two boys. Bonnie then worked for many years at Associated Bank, where she met and befriended many co-workers and customers.

Bonnie was the organist and choir director at Zion UCC for nearly 50 years. She had a deep love for music, which led her to join Hometown Harmony as well. She was very active in the Zion UCC Women’s Fellowship. Bonnie was so very proud to be a grandma. In 2003 she retired from Associated Bank to be the daycare for two of her grandchildren. She remained retired and attended many sporting events and concerts of her grandchildren through the years.

She is survived by her children Kevin J. (Samantha) Hoffman and Brian J. (Angela) Hoffman; grandchildren Cassie (Kyle) Duncan, Kayla Hoffman, Ryan (Kaylee) Hoffman, Morgan Hoffman, Mason Hoffman and Marisa Hoffman; bonus grandchildren Hannah, Ella and Elise King; great-grandchildren Bentley and Carter Hoffman and Cade and Brynn Duncan; sister Ruth A Wild; sisters-in-law Luann (Denny) Valentine, Carolyn Shields and Nancy (Glenn) Voelker; brother-in-law John Hoffman; Godchildren Christopher Voelker and Karen Benavidez; nieces; nephews; wonderful neighbors; church family; and many friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents Erwin C. and Dorthia P. (nee Benton) Wild and husband James Hoffman.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Jan. 27 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo and 10 a.m. until time of service Jan. 28 at Zion United Church of Christ in St. Joe.

A funeral service will be follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

Interment will be at Zion Cemetery in St. Joe.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Zion UCC Cemetery; or Southern Illinois Hospice.