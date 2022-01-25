Homer G. Pilgrim | Obituary

Homer G. Pilgrim, 91, of Columbia, died Jan. 24, 2022, at Mercy Hospital South, St. Louis. He was born Feb. 27, 1930, in Russellville, Ala. He was the son of the late George, and Annie, nee (Montgomery) Pilgrim. Homer was married to the late Shirley (nee Vahle) Pilgrim. They were married June 4, 1955, in East St. Louis. She had passed away July 29, 2020

He was retired from Ameren U.E., St. Louis. He also owned and operated Pilgrim Heating and Air Conditioning locally during the 1970s-80s. Homer was a gardener and loved being outdoors. Shirley and Homer traveled to Florida on many occasions after his retirement. He served with the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.

Surviving are daughters Barbara Harris of Thompson Station, Tenn., and Julie (Brad) Hornbostel of Columbia; grandchildren Andrew (Charline) Harris, Anthony (Jennifer) Harris, Corey Hornbostel, Ryan Hornbostel and Derek Hornbostel; great-grandchild Kinsely Harris; brother Fred Pilgrim of Russellville, Ala.; along with other relatives and friends.

He was also preceded in death by brothers Dallas Pilgrim, Clarence Pilgrim, Travis Pilgrim, Lois Pilgrim and James Pilgrim and sister Susie Tubbs.

Visitation is 3-6 p.m. Jan. 30 at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 31 at First Baptist Church – Columbia with Pastor Jonathan Peters officiating.

Interment will follow in the Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to the First Baptist Church – Columbia Building Fund.