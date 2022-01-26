Frank ‘Tom’ Beck | Obituary

Frank “Tom” Beck, 69, of Columbia, died the night of Jan. 24, 2022, after a wonderful evening with his family. Tom was born Nov. 17, 1952, in Belleville.

Tom graduated from Dupo High School. After graduation he worked a variety of jobs, but he spent the majority of his career with the Columbia Quarry. After 20 years with the quarry, he retired in 2013. When not at work, you could usually find him fishing, tinkering in his garage or drinking a beer with his buddies up on the Hill or at Herbeck’s Lake.

Tom was a unconditionally loyal and devoted to his friend and family.

Tom is survived by his daughter Amy Strong and her son Maverick; Eric (Sarah) Beck and their children Anna, Max and Ellie; daughter Rhonda (Chris) Shaw and their children Addyson and Connor; daughter Stephanie Pulse (Steve Reichert) and their daughter Kaitlyn Patton; and son Jason and his sons Brayden and Paxton Pulse; and sisters Carol (Dan) Kupferer, Marti Beck and Laura (Kevin) Hettenhausen.

He was preceded in death by his wife LuAnn Beck and parents Bob Beck and Margie Honey.

Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Jan. 29 at Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo.