Larry G. Garland | Obituary

Larry G. Garland, 71, of Millstadt, died Jan. 21, 2022, at Freeburg Care Center, Freeburg. He was born Aug. 12, 1950, in Lepanto, AR.

Larry retired from Kerry Ingredients in Millstadt. Larry enjoyed golfing and playing pool.

Surviving are his wife, whom he married May 25, 1974 in Floraville, Susan Ann Garland (nee Etling) of Millstadt; daughter Sarah E. (Joshua) D’Atri of Millstadt; grandchildren Olivia and Emma; sisters Mary Arnt of Phoenix and Cheryl Gordon of Cedar Hill, Mo.; brothers Allen Garland of Smithton and Bruce W. Garland of Bloomsdale, Mo.; along with other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil E. and Emma (nee Barber) Garland; son Joshua D. Garland; brothers Cecil E. Garland, Cecil L. Garland and Joseph Garland; and sisters Eva M. Persh and Dorothy F. Clement; and brother Glen Garland.

Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Feb. 4 at Leesman Funeral home in Millstadt.

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home with Rev. Matt Caraway, officiating.

Per Larry’s wishes, he was cremated.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to; The National Multiple Sclerosis Society, St. Louis.