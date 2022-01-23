Dale A. Belman | Obituary

Dale A. Belman, 58, of Belleville, born Oct. 20, 1963, in East St. Louis, died Jan. 20, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, with his loving wife by his side.

Dale was a stay-at-home husband for his dear wife, and previously worked for the Missionary Oblates in Belleville as a pre-press plate maker.

Surviving are his wife Evelyn Belman of Belleville; half-brother, George Spirk of Swansea; half-sister, Alice Tate of Patoka; sisters-in-law Lynn (Chris) Payne of Douglas, Wy., Debbie (Harold) Siegfried of Red Bud, Sandy (Howard) Mehner of Waterloo and Marsha (Mike) Voges of Red Bud; brother-in-law, Dwight Jacobs of Red Bud; mother-in-law, Darlene Jacobs of Red Bud; many dear nieces; nephews; cousins; former colleagues; and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Marciano and Alice (nee Meyer) Belman and father-in-law Alvin Jacobs.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Jan. 27 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville.

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home with Rev. Cari Frus officiating.

Memorials may be made to: the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; National Association for Gun Rights; of USA Shooting and Scholastic Action Shooting Program. Please make checks to the High Caliber Shooting Team for memorials to Scholastic Action Shooting Program.

