Norman J. Knight | Obituary

Norman J. Knight, 95, of Columbia, born Aug. 17, 1927, in St. Louis, died peacefully at his residence on Jan. 4, 2022.

Norman was the owner/operator of Knight Auto Air in Brentwood, Mo., and was an astute, self-taught financial investor. He loved a good football game, boating, swimming, spending time at his vacation home in Florida and traveling the world with his beloved companion Marion. He was a US Navy World War II veteran and a member of the St Louis Cycling Club in his younger days. Norm was a devout Catholic and member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Columbia, and formerly of Resurrection Catholic Church in South St. Louis. He lived and enjoyed life to the fullest.

A special thanks to the neighbors, friends and caregivers who helped care for Norman.



He is survived by his friend and companion of 40 years Marion B. Richter; “special daughter” Christine Kirkiewicz; and his extended family Monty (Flo) Bliggenstorfer, Michael (Cherie) Richter, Jan (Daniel) Kraemer, the “skates” Katherine (Jason) Fry, Hillary Kirkiewicz (Joe Scheijbal) and Jessica Kirkiewicz (Kori Meier), Brendan Richter, Colt Ponzar, Ethan, Vincent, Emmet and Marcellus; and cousins Jim (Jackie) Manning, Carla (Jim) Cox and Rich (Vici) Manning.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver and Amelia (nee Hafner) Knight and his dear cousin Bertha Manning.



Visitation for family and friends will be from 9-10:15 a.m. Jan. 29 at Braun Family Funeral Home in Columbia.

A Mass of the Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Columbia.

Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Affton, Mo.

Memorials may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor.