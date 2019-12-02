Wanda Cleveland | Obituary

Wanda L. Cleveland (nee Hergenroeder), 66, died Thursday Nov. 21, 2019 in St. Louis. Born on Sept. 6, 1953 in Red Bud, she was the daughter of the late Woodrow and Violet Hergenroeder (nee Crook).

Wanda enjoyed crocheting, working at the food pantry, shopping, traveling and driving her school bus. Mostly, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grand babies, and her friends.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband, John Cleveland, whom she married on Aug. 22, 1970 in Cahokia; her children John (the late Judy) Cleveland, Beth McKenna, Mildred “Mickey” (the late Dennis) Keim, Lonnie (Cheryl) Cleveland, Susan (David) McGee, Charles Prince and Jonathon Prince; her siblings Violet (Jimmy) Harget, Jeffrey Hergenroeder and Kevin (Chandra) Hergenroeder; 14 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-granddaughter. She was an aunt, sister-in-law, cousin and dear friend to many.

She was also preceded in death by brother Terry Hergenroder and her sisters Elsie Malinski and Eileen Hergenroeder.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Waterloo VFW, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo.

Funeral services will immediately follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association, 7745 Carondelet Ave. Suite 305, Clayton.