Sharon Marquardt | Obituary

Sharon G. Marquardt (nee Johner), 71, of Red Bud, died Dec. 3, 2019, in Red Bud. She was born July 10, 1948, in St. Louis, daughter of the late Francis and Mabel (nee Schaper) Johner.

Sharon was the former owner of Lincoln Trail Restaurant in Waterloo.

She is survived by her husband Lewellyn R. Marquardt; children Michael (Kimberly) Marquardt, Stephanie (Todd) Wallace; grandchildren Aleah Larsen, Jessica Wallace; sisters Marlene Hanes, Joyce Choate, Peggy (Jerome) Johner, Lynn (Lowell) Ahrens, and Lee (David) Guttmann; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her brothers Leroy “Sonny” Johner, Carmen “Chick” Johner, and Billy Ray Johner.

Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Dec. 5 and 9 a.m. until time of service Dec. 6 at Quernheim Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be 10 a.m. Dec. 6 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, Rev. Dan Ostlund officiating.

According to Sharon’s wishes she prefers no flowers or plants.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Family Wishes.