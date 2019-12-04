Roger E. Taake | Obituary

Roger E. Taake, 66, of Fults, died Dec. 3, 2019, in Fults. He was born Aug. 12, 1953, in Red Bud, son of the late Clarence and Mildred (nee Nolte) Taake.

Roger was a member of St. John United Church of Christ – Maeystown, Fountian Water District Board (VP), Monroe County Farm Bureau, Maeystown Sportsman Club, Maeystown Kloepper Club, he was a former member of Valmeyer Fire Dept. (Chief), Maeystown Fire Dept., Monroe County Fair Board, Valmeyer Jaycees, Maeystown Civic Assn., Monroe County Ambulance Service EMT. Roger was currently farming and retired from Luhr Bros. Inc. and Valmeyer CUSD # 3 School bus driver.

He is survived by his wife Vicki Taake (nee Hoffmann); daughter Cari (Dan) Chaudet; granddaughter Addison Chaudet; brother Gene (Shirley) Taake; sister-in-law Amy (Gene) Hoffmann-Rohlfing; nephew Derek (Lauren Heine) Hoffmann; nieces Claire (Treyton Jones) Hoffmann, Emily (Brian) Derry and Jennifer (Dan) Snell; faithful companion Mollee; great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and many friends.

He is preceded in death by father-in-law and mother-in-law Lloyd and Bette Jean Hoffmann and brother-in-law Keith Hoffmann.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Dec. 6 at Quernheim Funeral Home and 9 a.m. until time of service Dec. 7 at St. John United Church of Christ.

A funeral service will be 10 a.m. Dec. 7 at St. John United Church of Christ in Maeystown, Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery in Maeystown.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. John UCC Cemetery – Maeystown Asphalt Fund or Donor’ Choice.