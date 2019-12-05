Lynn E. Goeddel | Obituary

Lynn E. Goeddel (nee Riechmann), 71, of Waterloo, died Dec. 4, 2019, in Waterloo. She was born Aug. 22, 1948, in St. Louis, daughter of the late Elmer A. “Ham” and Bernice Riechmann (nee Lark).

She was a member of St. Paul UCC, Waterloo.

She is survived by her husband David Goeddel; children Elise Goeddel Horvath, Toni (Josh) Hogan and Noel (Beth) Goeddel; grandchildren Greyson and Chase Horvath, Ethan, Cannon and Brant Hogan and Lucy and Violet Goeddel; sisters Pat (Dale) Burns and Celeste (Mike) Tichy; aunts; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Lynn is also preceded in death by her in-laws Eugene and Lucina Goeddel.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Dec. 8 at Quernheim Funeral Home and 9 a.m. until time of service Monday at St. Paul United Church of Christ.

A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Dec. 9 at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Waterloo, Pastor Michael Southcombe officiating.

Interment will follow at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Pancreatic Cancer Action Network; St. Paul United Church of Christ; or Donor’s Choice.