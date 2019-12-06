Mary Mitan | Obituary

Mary Therese Mitan (nee Fenaia), 78, of Valmeyer, died Dec. 5, 2019, in St. Louis. She was born March 8, 1941, in East St. Louis, daughter of the late Anton P. and Viola C. (nee Hennrich) Fenaia.

Her greatest joy in life was her family, especially her devoted husband Alex, six children and eight grandchildren.

She was a member of St. Mary’s Church – Valmeyer, St. Mary’s Choir, Valmeyer Music Boosters and St. Ann’s Altar Sodality.

She is survived by her husband Alex J. Mitan Sr.; children Andrew (Carla) Mitan, Anthony (Courtney) Mitan, James Mitan, Marie (Marc) Friedman, and Kathy (Chris) Laidlaw; grandchildren Allie, Ben, Alec, and Connor Mitan, Harvey and Fiona Laidlaw and Will and Emmaline Friedman; brothers-in-law Kasimier Mitan and Marion Mitan; sisters-in-law Wanda Mitan, Candy Mitan and Pat Mitan; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her son Alex J. Mitan Jr.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Dec. 9 and 8-9:15 a.m. at Quernheim Funeral Home.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Dec. 10 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Valmeyer, Father Felix Chukwuma officiating.

Interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. Mary’s Church, Valmeyer, or National Alliance on Mental Illness.