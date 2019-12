Donald W. Huetsch | Obituary

Donald Warren Huetsch, 73, of Red Bud, died Dec. 4, 2019, in Red Bud. He was born Dec. 20, 1945, in East St. Louis, son of the late Charles V. and Dorothy (nee Oliver) Huetsch.

He is survived by his daughter Ginger Huetsch; Ginger’s mother Charlotte R. Huetsch; his grandchildren JoAnna Huetsch-Barker and Dillon Huetsch-Barker; his brother Darell Huetsch and sister Dvonne Shearer.

He is also preceded in death by his son James W. Huetsch.

A very special thanks to Ginger’s mother Charlotte R. Huetsch, and Don’s sister and brother in-law Juanita and Lonnie Eiskant Sr.

Private services will follow, inquire with family.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Don’s grandchildren through Ginger Huetsch for Autism Spectrum Disorders.